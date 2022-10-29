Not Available

Steve, mid-thirties and an unpublished author, had taken a writing class with Carl Johnson an award-winning novelist. Carl sees the potential in Steve. In writing exercises, he stuns his classmates with his wit and use of language but Carl wants more. Carl and his wife Trish are planning a trip and ask Steve if he could take care of their Chihuahua Captain. Steve says yes without hesitation, thinking it will be a good opportunity to re-establish his relationship with Carl, who three months earlier, kicked him out of class and wouldn't be allowed back until he made a commitment to becoming the best writer he could be.