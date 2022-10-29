Not Available

Captain Barbell has the human form of Enteng. One day Enteng received a mysterious barbell given by a hermit after he saved his life. Not knowing that the barbell can give Enteng's alter-ego Captain Barbell, a hero for the poor and mistreated people. Also in the cast is Enteng's dream girl Cielo, an elementary music teacher who's in love to Captain Barbell. With Captain Barbell's arch-enemies Lagablab, Freezy and Dagampat. The movie tells about the bravery, respect and love.