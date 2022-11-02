The title character, played by John Payne, is a ship's captain whose embittered behavior after losing his lady love seemingly leads to tragedy. Accused of deliberately scuttling his ship during a typhoon, Captain China hopes to clear himself by signing on as a common seaman on a vessel captain by his former first mate Brendensen. There's no love lost between the two men, and their mutual animosity is intensified when both fall in love with beautiful passenger.
|John Payne
|Charles S. Chinnough
|Gail Russell
|Kim Mitchell
|Jeffrey Lynn
|Capt. George Brendensen
|Lon Chaney Jr.
|Red Lynch
|Edgar Bergen
|Mr. Haasvelt
|Michael O'Shea
|Trask
View Full Cast >