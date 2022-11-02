1950

Captain China

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 1st, 1950

Studio

Pine Thomas Productions

The title character, played by John Payne, is a ship's captain whose embittered behavior after losing his lady love seemingly leads to tragedy. Accused of deliberately scuttling his ship during a typhoon, Captain China hopes to clear himself by signing on as a common seaman on a vessel captain by his former first mate Brendensen. There's no love lost between the two men, and their mutual animosity is intensified when both fall in love with beautiful passenger.

Cast

John PayneCharles S. Chinnough
Gail RussellKim Mitchell
Jeffrey LynnCapt. George Brendensen
Lon Chaney Jr.Red Lynch
Edgar BergenMr. Haasvelt
Michael O'SheaTrask

