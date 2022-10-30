1947

Captain from Castile

  • Action
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1947

Studio

20th Century Fox

Spain, 1518: young caballero Pedro De Vargas offends his sadistic neighbor De Silva, who just happens to be an officer of the Inquisition. Forced to flee, Pedro, friend Juan Garcia, and adoring servant girl Catana join Cortez' first expedition to Mexico. Arriving in the rich new land, Cortez decides to switch from exploration to conquest...with only 500 men. Embroiled in continuous adventures and a romantic interlude, Pedro almost forgets he has a deadly enemy...

Cast

Jean PetersCatana Perez
Cesar RomeroHernando Cortez
Lee J. CobbJuan Garcia
Antonio MorenoDon Francisco De Vargas
Thomas GomezFather Bartolome Romero
John SuttonDiego De Silva

View Full Cast >

Images