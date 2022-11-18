Not Available

Captain Kang is a story about a man who happened to live a dreamlike life and another man who lost his dream by an accident that changed the lives of both men forever. With two aging fishermen, KANG goes on fishing every day and night as if only the weight of a fishnet proved his existence in the world. KANG's teenage son Jong-Jae, a promising baseball talent is now living with his parents while unenthusiastically supporting his father's business. Having lost his dream, Jong-Jae feels that his life in a small harbor city is suffocating while KANG moans inwardly for the son, as he feels responsible for it. The two men's respect and affection toward each other is not spoken outweighed by the guilt and responsibility for each other. As the winter nears, hiring a sailor becomes hard and Jong-Jae is forced to be on his father's ship. In the middle of the sea, the father and the son realize that there is nobody else but each other to rely on.