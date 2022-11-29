Captain Power: The Beginning

Not Available

The year 2099. The place 'Volcania', center of the bionic universe. It is shortly after the titanic struggles of the metal wars in a world of Darkness, Destruction and Terrifying Evil, ruled by "Lord Dread" and his bionic creations. Due to the twisted mind of this evil creature, the very machines designed to end war for all time are now the executioners of civilization. History tells us that such times produce heroes and heroines, dedicated to turning back the darkness and creating a brave new world of Power, Wonder and Mystery. The World has only one chance "Captain Power and the Soldiers of the Future". Aided by their power suits, which turn each soldier into a one man specialized attack force, they give hope once again to civilization. The World once more has a future! A future where legends are born!