Captain Prabhakaran (Vijaykanth) is an IPS officer sent to Sathyamangalam to nab terrorist Veerabhadran (Mansoor Alikhan) who tortures the people of that place. Prabhakaran not only going to nab Veerabhadran but also to avenge the death of his friend Rajaraman (Sarathkumar) who was a forest officer killed by Veerabhadran. Police commissioner, collector are corrupt and supporters of Veerabhadran. In the climax, Veerabhadran kidnaps Prabhakaran's wife and son. Prabhakaran comes in correct time saves his wife, son and nabs Veerabhadran. Ramya krishnan loved Sarathkumar and she dies by giving birth to a child. Veerabhadran is shot dead by corrupt inspector and collector. Prabhakaran kills both of them and he is dragged to court for killing police inspector and collector. Prabhakaran tells the truth that they were corrupt and the film ends with Prabhakaran being released from the court. This film was dubbed in Telugu as Captain Prabakar with packed houses.