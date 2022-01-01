1992

Captain Ron

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 1992

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

When mild-mannered Martin Harvey finds out that he has inherited a vintage yacht, he decides to take his family on a Caribbean vacation to retrieve the vessel. Upon arriving on a small island and realizing that the ship is in rough shape, Martin and his family end up with more than they bargained for as the roguish Captain Ron signs on to sail the boat to Miami. It doesn't take long before Ron's anything-goes antics get the Harveys into plenty of trouble.

Cast

Martin ShortMartin Harvey
Mary Kay PlaceKatherine Harvey
Benjamin SalisburyBenjamin Harvey
Meadow SistoCaroline Harvey
Sunshine LogroñoGeneral Armando
Jorge Luis RamosGeneral's Translator

Images