Animated peanuts engage in human activities which illustrate the basic principles of economics. Captain Silas trades local trucks for sugar cubes quarried on the Isle of Sugar. Traveling in his wing-tip shoe of a boat on a blue and white pop-corn sea, a storm destroys his cargo. He saves a shaving-brush dolphin from a red washcloth sea monster, puts the dolphin in a marine circus, earns a circus truck and is back in business.