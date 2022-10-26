Not Available

Captain Thunder

Sorolla Films

The story of "Captain Thunder and the Holy Grail" is set during the Third Crusade in Palestine, when Captain Thunder finds in the dungeons of a fortress a dying Christian named Juan de Ribera, who entrustes him the mission to restore to Spain a cup which is the Holy Grail, stolen from an ancient order. Thunder, with his inseparable friends Crispin and Goliath, and a Viking princess named Sigfrid, will face an evil feudal lord and his black "devils", who are terrorizing the population of low Aragón.

