Captain Vidyut is the story of an average, ordinary guy, Vidyut Kumar who is a weakling but desires to be a strong man. One night he is struck by a lightning bolt and he ends up gaining extraordinary superpowers and becomes a superhero. Dr Dhakosla has discovered the world’s most powerful substance called ‘Tutofutonium’ and he wants to rule over the world with the help of ‘Tutofutonium’. The film explores the transformation of both Vidyut and Dr Dhakosla into a Superhero and Super Villian respectively and how Captain Vidyut is able to thwart the evil plans of the Dr Dhakosla in the end.