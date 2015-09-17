2015

Captive

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 2015

Studio

Itaca Films

Based on a miraculous true story that drew the attention of the entire nation, is the dramatic, thrilling, and spiritual journey of Ashley Smith and Brian Nichols. After being taken hostage by Brian in her own apartment, Ashley turns to Rick Warren’s inspirational book, The Purpose Driven Life, for guidance. In reading from the book, Ashley not only finds purpose in her own life, but helps Brian find a more peaceful resolution to a harrowing situation.

Cast

David OyelowoBrian Nichols
Michael Kenneth WilliamsDetective John Chestnut
Mimi RogersKim Rogers
Leonor VarelaSergeant Carmen Sandoval
E. Roger MitchellSergeant Teasley
Kevin J. O'ConnorFBI Agent

