After Azusa witnesses a rape at her previous job, she takes a job at a steel factory in a desolate part of town. Her co-workers hate her and her only friend is a young girl, Naomi. A security guard sexually abuses Azusa and Naomi disappears under mysterious circumstances. While the mystery surrounding Naomi’s disappearance deepens, Azusa finds a clue and the stage is set for a climactic showdown at the factory.