Captive: The Sex Slave Girl

The astounding story of Tanya Kach made international headlines when she revealed she had been living in captivity for 10 years, just a stone's throw from her home. True Stories gains key insight into how a 14-year-old girl vanished without trace, only to resurface a decade later, still living within the same community. Her school security guard, Thomas Hose, a man 24 years her senior, had kept Tanya as his sex slave, occasionally letting her out of the house into town after four years, yet no one in their small community recognised her as the missing girl. Now, with exclusive access, Tanya Kach recounts her 10-year hell and, for the first time, the many sides to this disturbing and tragic story are told through the key characters, including Tanya's estranged family, her high school friends and the police who worked on the missing person investigation.