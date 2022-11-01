Not Available

Referred to as “the most accomplished SOV horror film from this era,” Captives, is the sophomore effort of director Gary Cohen (Video Violence 1&2). Three weirdoes invade the home of a well-to-do family while the husband is at work. They aren't there to steal anything; they have a video they want to show the wife. On it is the past life of her husband, something much more violent and drug-fueled than she ever could have expected. When things go wrong for the invaders and blood gets shed, the wife must reconcile what she has seen and what she knows, and her new knowledge of the past makes her future unthinkable.