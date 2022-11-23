Captives of the Beyond

Not Available

Desperate and "ugly" Vicki goes to see a witch and strips and bares all for Satan, plus forks over her soul, in exchange for money, love, beauty and success. She then turns hot, marries a rich dude and becomes a much-lusted-after feather dancer. With a special dagger she kills her hubby for his loot but then his brother becomes involved and ends up on trial for murder himself. Can he and his lawyer convince the jury supernatural events were in play? Footage from this later became the backbone for the crazy exploitation horror flick Terror, Sex and Witchcraft (1984).