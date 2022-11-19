Captured Beauty

Not Available

Andrew Blake takes sultry sex-star and former Penthouse Pet Dahlia Grey (a.k.a. Jami Dion) along with six of Hollywood's hottest centerfold supermodels one step beyond to the cutting edge of erotica, in eighteen sensual all-girl soft-core fetish fantasy sequences. Captured on film this dreamworld of exotic villas, luxury limos and exclusive avant-garde penthouse suites from Beverly Hills to New York City, exudes lavish decadence. These arousing beauties reveal their dark and bizarre secrets of domination, submission, discipline and desire. Dressing and undressing in the most kinky, outrageous fetish fashion and pierced body jewelry, they leave nothing and everything to the imagination!