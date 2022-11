Not Available

When he lands a job as a telephone operator, Capulina -- legendary Mexican funnyman Gaspar Henaine -- quickly discovers that he can get the best gossip in town by eavesdropping on callers' private conversations. But when he uses these juicy tidbits to help a local newspaper boost its circulation, he unleashes a firestorm of scandal that threatens to ruin him. Gilberto Martínez Solares directs this comedy.