A very fun film dealing with the overweight comedian Capulina in yet another one of his many similar type of films. This particular film deals with Capulina trying to escape from the Mummy, Frankenstein, Dracula etc. and that is what the whole film is about: one malevolus cientific try to conquer the world using the legendary monsters, but he will need the fear of the people to give themn strenght and only one person is capable of give him enough power: Capulina.