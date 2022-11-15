Car Danchi 6: D.I.Y.

Not Available

The future is here and it is handmade by all of us! The D.I.Y. generation is here to stay and the Car Danchi crew is leading the way. Taking matters into their own hand, the Car Danchi family customizes their cars, their rides, their lifestyle and they do it with a camera in hand. Director Neil Hartmann takes a backseat to let the crew take charge of the filming duties on this edition. Take shotgun on this POV Car Danchi ride of a lifetime. Super storms, engine trouble, deep deep powder and bottomless bowls of hot ramen!