Not Available

Neil Hartmann’s Car Danchi 9 Drives is heading your way! The winter lifestyle movie featuring Japan’s freeride masters from both snowboarding and skiing! From Hokkaido’s Shiretoko to Hakuba in Nagano we drive in search of adventure, deep powder, blue sky, local food, friends and the passion for snow that we have in our hearts. New blood joins the Danchi family as Temma and Haruki follow in their fathers lines with a part called "Powder Kids”. We get a deep look at Japan’s unique Yukiita culture with “Yukimaker” and a short documentary about Niseko patrols “Avalanche Control"