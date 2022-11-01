Cara Dillon - The Redcastle Sessions

Not Available

Recorded in January 2008, this DVD features outstanding live performances of some of Cara's best-loved songs. Assembling some of the finest acoustic musicians from the Celtic world in a breathtaking location on the shore of Lough Foyle in Co Donegal, the results far exceeded all expectations. The recordings are pristine and the footage captures this remarkable, intimate setting beautifully. Watching this, it's no wonder that Cara has been critically acclaimed the world over for her innovative and heartrending renditions of traditional classics such as " Black Is The Colour" and " The Streets Of Derry" plus original songs including "There Were Roses", " Never In A Million Years", "Bold Jamie" and "I Wish You Well". Included is an exclusive interview with Cara, a journey to her family's roots, a photo gallery of the film shoot and a recording of "P Stands For Paddy" performed live in McReynolds Bar in Cara's hometown of Dungiven. Format: PAL / Region: 0 / Classification: Exempt