In "Cara Mengundang Hantu" a chilling tale is composed out of four short stories that explain how to invite a ghost. The first story is about a banana tree that was chopped in half by Rizal. He will be haunted by a ghost because of his gambling and money lending issues. The second story is between a mom and son where the son disobeyed his mom and has to face the consequences. The third story is about a group of students that go against ancient beliefs and the fourth story is about revenge where a spirit hunts down its murderer.