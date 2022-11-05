Caracas Onto Death

Not Available

Everyone thinks they know what is best for Aixa. A pregnant teenager who is hesitant about giving birth to a baby unexpectedly. Carmen, her young grandmother and head of numerous matriarchy where he lives, wants to prevent her to repeat the history of the women in his house: being a mother at age 15. Ramon, a young criminal and father of the child, Aixa threat: "If you take off the dude, I'll kill you." Amazed at the thought of a child, seems to have a slightest hint of concern to his brutal life.