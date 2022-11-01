Not Available

Caramuru - A Invenção do Brasil

Diogo Álvares, a Portuguese map illustrator, reaches the Brazilian coast, after his caravel sinks. He is saved by the Indian chief Itaparica and his two daughters, Paraguaçu and Moema. They call him Caramuru and together they engage in a happy love triangle. But the chance to return to Portugal arises, and it is clear this amoral arrangement cannot last.

Cast

Camila PitangaParaguaçu
Deborah SeccoMoema
Tonico PereiraItaparica
Débora BlochIsabelle
Luís MeloVasco de Athayde
Diogo VilelaHeitor

