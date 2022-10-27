1978

Caravans

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Release Date

November 1st, 1978

Studio

Ibex Films

This epic adventure-drama based on James Michener's best-selling novel concerns a young American embassy official who is sent into the Middle-Eastern desert to find the missing daughter of a US Senator. The young woman has left her husband, a Colonel in the Shadom - she was his number two wife - and has opted for the lifestyle of a nomadic tribe. When the diplomat locates the girl he joins the caravan and attempts to persuade the girl to return.

Cast

Anthony QuinnZulffiqar
Jennifer O'NeillEllen Jasper
Michael SarrazinMark Miller
Christopher LeeSardar Khan
Joseph CottenCrandall
Barry SullivanRichardson

Images