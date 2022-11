Not Available

Recorded Live at Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Schleswig Holstein, Germany - Aug, 01st, 2014. 1985 Buried Dreams Incarnated Solvent Abuse Cadaver Pouch Conveyor System This Mortal Coil Reek of Putrefaction The Granulating Dark Satanic Mills Unfit for Human Consumption Genital Grinder / Pyosisified (Rotten to the Gore) Exhume to Consume Captive Bolt Pistol Corporal Jigsore Quandary / Forensic Clinicism/The Sanguine Article Heartwork 1985