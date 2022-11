Not Available

The documentary features interviews, filmed in London and Liverpool at the end of 2007, with the members of extreme metal band Carcass Ken Owen, Bill Steer, Jeff Walker and Michael Amott. They discuss the story behind each of the band’s albums as well as their development from gore-soaked grind beginnings to the more refined melodic moments of their later output. Included with the Complete Pathologist's Report boxset of Carcass album reissues.