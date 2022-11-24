Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card Prologue

Not Available

Sakura obtained both the light and dark cards after facing off against Eriol–the reincarnation of Clow Reed–at Tokyo Tower. Just when Sakura thought her life had returned to normal, it turns out that Eriol will be returning to England… Though a bit sad, Sakura sees him off. After being told “I’m in love with you” by Li Shaoran, Sakura doesn’t even understand her own feelings. Tomoyo gently gives her the courage she needs, but before she’s able to get her feelings into order, Sakura finds out that Shaoran will be returning to Hong Kong…! Having made her mind, Sakura starts making a certain item… This is a remake of the last episode of the original series and is a prologue to "Card Captor Sakura: Clear Card TV" series