In this 1996 performance video, the Cardigans dish up a Swedish-style slice of sugary pop sweetness with their hit single "Lovefool." Other tracks in the set list include "Rise and Shine," "Your New Cuckoo," "Nasty Sunny Beam," "Never Recover," "Been It," "Plain Parade," "Happy Meal" and "Hey! Get Out of My Way." The concert was filmed at Shepherd's Bush Empire in London as part of a promotion for the group's "First Band on the Moon" album.