Peter Wiehl: Artwork 1975-2018 (2018) featured Cardinal Fires and Arrowcatcher, among other digitized films, paintings, and sculptures. The exhibition was held at the Mark W. Potter Gallery, Taft School, Watertown, Connecticut. Arrowcatcher was the subject of a 2007 spotlight presentation by the non-profit screening space Oporto, Lisbon, Portugal. After a couple of years in the San Francisco Bay Area, Wiehl moved and worked in the film industry. Wiehl has performed and exhibited at such venues as La Mamelle, San Francisco, Exile Art Gallery, Los Angeles, Spokane Art Center, Washington, Denise Bibro Fine Art, New York City, Albright Knox-Museum, Buffalo, New York, Nexus Contemporary Art Center, Atlanta, among others. Wiehl currently lives and works in Bridgewater, Connecticut.