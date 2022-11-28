Care Bears and Cousins Take Heart (DVD)

Not Available

Join the Care Bears and the Cousins for adventures that are full of heart! There's exciting news in the land of Care-a-Lot! The Care Bear Cousins-Brave Heart Lion, Bright Heart Raccoon, Lotsa Heart Elephant, and Cozy Heart Penguin-have returned home. The Cousins make sure that the Share Cloud is always full of the Care Hearts that Care-a-Lot needs. When the Cousins' ship is stolen, the Care Bears and the Cousins use their caring skills to retrieve the ship, save the Share Cloud, collect the lost Care Hearts, and much more in these heartwarming adventures! Includes 6 Sweet Episodes! 1. Take Heart 2. Return to Tender 3. The Bright Stuff 4. The Share Shack 5. Belly Badgered 6. Wonder's Heart