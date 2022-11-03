Not Available

Care Bears: Belly Badge Rock

  • Family
  • Animation

Bring on the Belly Badge Rock! It's all music and cheer until Harmony Bear loses her singing voice before the big show, and Kaylee, a visitor to Care-a-lot, stops playing her instrument because of a bully. Perhaps a bit of Care Bears courage will save the day? Then, when Funshine BearTM and Grumpy BearTM realize they have a wild child on the loose, and WonderheartTM Bear tells a few little lies, the bears discover how important it is to have good manners and always tell the truth!

