Not Available

Join the CARE BEAR CARE-A-THON Games! After a surprise win at the Bearathon, Funshine starts getting a little too competitive with his friends. Meanwhile, Wonderheart helps a friend find her courage during a loud Crackle Storm. And when Grumpy gets stuck in "Stick-'Til-You're-Stuck-Sand," everyone must lend a helping hand to get him un-stuck! On your mark, get set, and have fun in these spirited adventures with all your best bear buddies in Care-a-Lot!