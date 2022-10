Not Available

You’re invited to the biggest celebration of the year – the Care-a-Lot Awards – where all the Care Bears come together to award their heroes who have spread caring and sharing throughout the year! Whether it’s Cheer helping a baby Gobblebug build a new home, Funshine rescuing the Nimbits, or Bedtime and Grumpy stopping a machine from running amok all over town, the Care Bears are always ready for helpful hero fun in this awesome adventure!