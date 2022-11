Not Available

Kei Omori did not have anything he wanted to do with his life. Without any specific reasons, he enrolled in a special nursing school. After his graduation, he begins work at a small-size multi-functional facility as a care worker. He has a hard time communicating with the elderly people with dementia. For the first time, he is placed in charge of 79-year-old Keiko Hoshikawa who has dementia. With the help of the staff and trial-and-error, he develops a relationship with Keiko.