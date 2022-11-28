Care of Footpath

Not Available

An orphan slum boy who is adopted by an old lady who finds him on a footpath. She brings him to live with her in the slums. With his friends, he makes a living picking up selling rags. An encounter with some school going students, who call him an uneducated brute, changes the life of this slum boy. He takes up a personal challenge to attend school and get educated. The film depicts how this slum boy faces hardships in getting admission and attending schools and in fulfilling his dream to become educated.