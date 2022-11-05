Not Available

Career Girl

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Joan Terry, from Kansas City, comes to New York to get a job on the stage. But until she finds an opportunity, she stays at a boarding house where other talent is also waiting. To get a better chance, the people there decide to build a talent pool, where the person with the most chances for a job gets the full support, trying to get jobs for the others there too - and Joan is chosen to do that. But this is not so easy when her fiance is trying to keep her away from the stage...

    Cast

    		Frances LangfordJoan Terry
    		Edward NorrisSteve Dexter
    		Iris AdrianGlenda Benton
    		Craig WoodsJames Blake
    		Gladys BlakeJanie Woods
    		Charles JudelsFelix Black

