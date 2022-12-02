Caregiver: A Love Story

Not Available

After four years of battling cancer, 60-year-old Bambi Fass had had enough. Though a natural fighter and optimist, when her cancer went metastatic, she saw the writing on the wall and decided to forego additional painful radiation treatment and instead live out her final weeks in the comfort of her own home. Her decision was supported by her husband Rick, who was reluctant to let go of a woman he had met only three years earlier. A journey that begins with song-filled community gatherings, however, soon turns challenging as Rick is left alone to care for Bambi in her final weeks.