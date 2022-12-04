Not Available

“Careless Twitter by POTUS” is a derivative karaoke music video that aims to address the polarized political landscape under US president Donald Trump. The parody video adopts the misogynistic and xenophobic language tones of Donald Trump, substitutes the lyrics of George Michael’s “Careless Whispers” with racist and sexist wordings as if it was sung by a fascist demagogue. The satire video seeks to reflect Donald Trump’s right-wing populism and white nationalism, and offers a bird’s eye view of how the POTUS utilizes Alt-right and Identitarian Movement to divide United States in order to conquer and rule. The video records the vehement opposition to multiculturalism, feminism, immigration, and also touches on Donald Trump’s impact on corporatocracy, climate change, energy policy and related environmental damages and gender inequality.