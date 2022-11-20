Not Available

Tom is a working-class student in his last year at high school, and hopes to win a scholarship to the university. He and his friend Bill are obsessed with watching women, and blame their lack of success in seducing them on not having a car. Tom studies with the rather plain Cathy, but there is a casual camaraderie between them. Tom goes steady with the buxom Elaine, but never gets very far with her, as she is saving herself for marriage. Eventually Elaine persuades Tom to propose. Meanwhile, Cathy and Tom's playfulness goes too far, and she becomes pregnant. Bill's friends threaten to say that they all had sex with Cathy, if she forces Tom into marriage.