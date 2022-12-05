Caresses Before Marriage

Not Available

The operetta Muda'bat Before Marriage, a beautiful lyrical operetta that brought together the duo Abdul Hussein Abdel Reda and Souad Abdullah, presented in 1975 and is the first of three parts of this operetta. The melodies and lyrics of this operetta were written by the great composer Ahmed Baqer and directed by director Saeed Ayada achieved a wide and great reputation in the Arab Gulf in particular because of their love for the values that the operetta carries, which are simple human values.