Do not try to watch this DVD without tissue paper. You will cry at the end. In fact you may cry at the beginning as the ending is foreshadowed from the start. I have owned this DVD for a number of years, but have just managed to watch it because it is so sad. The performances were filmed in 1973. Despite the age, the color and sound are both very good. The lip synching, as noted by others, is not great and at times annoying.