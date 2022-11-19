Cargamento mortal

Not Available

Although Juan Sarmiento, played by M.A., is first shown as a tough character, single handily fighting a bear, he is later portrayed as a family man alongside his wife and 3 small children. Later still we see he is a pillar of the community who is respected by all, e.g. he pilots a plane to transport a pregnant woman, then winds up delivering the baby himself. But when Juan turns down an illegal proposal by a powerful law breaker, he is punished for his honesty. In order for the villain to let it be known that one doesn't turn down his proposals, he commits as act of out and out evil, which promptly calls for revenge. Juna then becomes a one man vigilante. He teams up with good guy/bad guy Rojo(F.A.) and bad girl Mercedez (D.F.).