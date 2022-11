Not Available

Where the other films in Paul Clipson's COMPOUND EYES cycle relate natural and constructed environments through cutting, the liquid CARIDEA AND ICHTHYES uses superimpositions to float various fish and crustaceans in a brilliant neon sea. Like TAXI DRIVER crossed with a Jean Painlevé film, CARIDEA AND ICHTHYES serves as a beautiful articulation of the essential fluidity of film projection. - Max Goldberg