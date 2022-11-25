Caring for the Lagoon

Not Available

The magnificent lagoon of Mayotte, an island in the Indian Ocean, is at the very heart of local life. The Mahorans are aware of this and try to protect it. From the wooded mountain top to the mangrove and into the sea, we came across dedicated men, women and children, turtles and sea cucumbers, right down to the vibrant coral reefs shimmering below in the turquoise water. The lagoon of Mayotte is a cradle of hope: to build a future that will be environmentally, socially and economically sustainable.