Howbility's Caring For Your Newborn DVD covers the major points of parenting, from diaper changes, to feedings, to the importance of cuddling your little one! You’ll also find great tips on building a support network and creating a safer environment, as well as tools and techniques that support the emotional life of families. Every moment you care for your baby is a chance to love, teach and connect! So enjoy learning and enjoy your new baby! Expecting and new parents obtain the DVD at birth education classes provided by members of the International Childbirth Education Association (ICEA).