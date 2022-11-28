Carl Adams: Dominating the Tie Position

Not Available

Dominating the tie position is an area in which your athletes can benefit in competition. In this clinic demonstration, Coach Adams discusses five different tie areas: Inside control, elbow control, underhook, Russian tie and head control. In each area Adams focuses on proper head and hand position to dominate the tie. He also touches on how to defend each tie. As an added bonus, Adams shows how to score from these positions with a drag or snap down. An excellent discussion on controlling (or taking away) your opponents' arms in order to successfully attack his legs and score. Carl Adams Boston University Head Coach 4X Conference Coach of the Year 2X NCAA Champion wrestler at Iowa State University