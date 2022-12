Not Available

A penniless student, Jean Valour, falls in love with a millionaire’s daughter, Madeleine Chanteloup. Making a bet with his friends, he vows that within six months she will be his wife. But how can a student without money or rank ever hope to get her father’s blessing? Together with his friends, Jean devises a cunning plan that involves a start-up corporation and an older, unmarried baroness. (stumfilm.dk)