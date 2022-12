Not Available

Carl Froch vs. George Groves II, billed as Unfinished Business and The Rematch, was a professional boxing match contested on 31 May 2014 at Wembley Stadium in London. It was a rematch of the first fight between Carl Froch and George Groves in 2013, with Froch's unified WBA (Regular) and IBF super-middleweight titles at stake as before.